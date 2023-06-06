QUINCY – The Blessing Health Center 4800 Maine in Quincy has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in MRI from the American College of Radiology.

MRI is a noninvasive medical test that uses magnetic fields, instead of radiation, to produce images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions.

