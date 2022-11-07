QUINCY — People living with diabetes, or who are at higher than average risk for developing the disease due to family history, race or other factors, are invited to a no cost A1C screening hosted by Blessing Health. The free, non-fasting blood test will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at Horizons, 224 S. Eighth in Quincy.
No appointment is required. Those attending the screening should enter the Horizons building through the door near Eighth Street.
The A1C test helps to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes. Its results also help patients and their health care providers manage the disease.
Diabetes occurs when the body is either not producing or not properly using the insulin it naturally produces. That leads to organ-damaging high levels of blood sugar contributing to heart, kidney, vision, and circulatory problems, and to disability or death. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.
It is estimated that 1 in 10 Americans, or 37 million people have diabetes, but 1 in 5 of them don't know they have the disease because people often don’t notice symptoms in early stages of diabetes.
Risk factors for Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease include:
• Having a parent, brother, or sister with type 2 diabetes.
• Being physically active less than three times a week.
• African Americans are at higher risk than other racial groups.
Symptoms of diabetes include:
• Frequent urination, often at night.
• Excessive hunger and thirst.
• Unexplained weight loss.
• Numb or tingling hands or feet.
