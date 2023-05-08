QUINCY — Blessing Hospice has strengthened its ability to meet the end-of-life care needs of area veterans by advancing within the national “We Honor Veterans” program. Blessing joined the program in 2013 as a Level 1 Partner and has now attained Level 3 Partner status in the five-tiered program.

Blessing Hospice provides nationally accredited, home-based end-of-life care to the terminally ill and their loved ones, including pain and symptom control, emotional and spiritual support. Care is available in the West-Central Illinois counties of Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and portions of Henderson.

