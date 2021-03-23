QUINCY — Blessing Hospital announced a change to visitor guidelines for patients that have been admitted for treatment of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, COVID-positive patients will be allowed one visitor per day, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as long as the visitor has been fully vaccinated. To be considered as fully vaccinated, the visitor must have received the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 14 days or more before the visit. The guest must bring proof of their vaccination and will be provided with required personal protective equipment when entering the patient's room.
Non-COVID patients in the hospital are still able to have visitors under the previously released guidelines. One visitor, age 18 or over, per patient will be allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Visitors must enter using the main entrance at 11th and Spring. An ID will be needed and masks must be worn during the visit. At this time, there will be no visitors allowed for patients in the skilled nursing unit.
The new guidelines for COVID-positive patients are in effect only at Blessing Hospital. Other Blessing Health System facilities will continue to follow previous guidelines.