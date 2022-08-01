QUINCY — Blessing Hospital has achieved Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the highest national honor awarded for nursing excellence. Of the more than 6,300 hospitals in the country, less than 10% hold Magnet recognition.
The announcement of Blessing’s achievement was made by the ANCC on Monday, July 25.
Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and the communities they serve, such as:
• Higher patient satisfaction with nursing care received.
• Lower risk of 30-day mortality and better ability to rapidly identify and treat complications when they occur.
• Higher job satisfaction among nurses.
• Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.
Magnet standards provide a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care. The evaluation gauges an organization’s nursing excellence.
“Achieving Magnet recognition reflects and reinforces the culture of excellence that guides Blessing Hospital in its service to Tri-State residents,” said Tim Tranor, chief nursing officer for the Blessing Health System. “It’s also tangible evidence of our nurses’ commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients, of which we are extremely proud.”
To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.
Blessing began the Magnet application process two years ago. The effort culminated with an on-site visit by ANCC surveyors in June and the announcement of Magnet recognition last week.
“Nursing care is like a chain. It takes only one weak link for a chain to break,” said Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of the Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “With that in mind, earning of this highest national honor is the result of the commitment to exceptional care demonstrated daily by every nurse on every shift at Blessing Hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.