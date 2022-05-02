Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.