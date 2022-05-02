QUINCY — Women who qualify can take advantage of a no-cost screening for the bone-weakening disease osteoporosis, hosted by Blessing Health System from 1-3 p.m., Thursday, May 12.
To qualify for the free screening a woman must:
• Not have had a DXA bone density scan in the past two years.
• Not have had a heel bone density test in the past year.
• Meet one of the following criteria: Be 55 years old or older or have suffered a fracture that resulted from a fall while standing, sitting or in another body position close to the ground.
Though there is no cost for the screening, space is limited and women who qualify need to register at events.blessinghealth.org.
The screening will be held at the Blessing Breast Center, Suite 320, at the Blessing Health Center 927 Broadway East Entrance. Nurse practitioner Ashley Akhtar will conduct the screening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.