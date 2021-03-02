Blessing officially takes over Keokuk hospital

KEOKUK, Iowa — The Blessing Health System officially taken over ownership of the former Keokuk Area Hospital, which was renamed Blessing Health Keokuk.
Ownership of the hospital from UnityPoint Health to Blessing Monday. The two groups announced last October that they have signed a memorandum of understanding outlining a plan to transfer the affiliation of the hospital to Blessing. Unity Point announced it would take over Keokuk Health Systems, which included the hospital, in 2016.
“With the new name, comes a renewed focus on improving the health of southeast Iowa and providing more consistent access to primary and specialty care,” said Maureen Kahn, president and chief executive officer of Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “As health care delivery changes, we’re excited to design better services with an eye on the future.”
Blessing said that it plans to strengthen the Keokuk hospital and will direct more resources to elevate the hospital's emergency room capabilities and care.
The health system also announced that it would reopen the Keokuk Medical Clinic, which closed two years ago, and rename it Blessing Health Keokuk Clinic.
This outpatient clinic will offer residents in the region access to primary care as well as specialty care. Specialty clinics will include cardiology, orthopedics, women’s care, behavioral health, occupational health and more. This is in an effort to reduce patients having to travel out of town for certain types of care.
“Blessing looks forward to being an active, engaged partner in the Keokuk area to boost the region, spark progress and improve the health of the community long-term,” Kahn says. “Our well-matched partnership promises to reenergize Blessing Health Keokuk and make high-quality health care accessible for everyone in the region now and into the future.”
Blessing Health Keokuk is the third hospital owned by Blessing Hospital, which has owned Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield, Ill., since 2002.