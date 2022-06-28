The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association has confirmed Blessing Hospital delivers stroke care that meets or exceeds national standards by awarding it with Get With The Guidelines - Stroke GOLD PLUS recognition for 2022. This is the second consecutive year Blessing has earned GOLD PLUS recognition based on its delivery of stroke care over the previous 24-month period.
Additionally, Blessing was named to the Target: Stroke Honor Roll for meeting or exceeding nationals standards regarding the administration of blood clot-busting medication in appropriate stroke cases, and to the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for meeting or exceeding national standards of care to diabetes patients. Diabetes is a risk factor for stroke.
Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted by a blood clot or a tear in an artery. When blood flow to the brain is interrupted, brain cells die. Brain cells do not replace themselves nor recover. When too many brain cells are lost, the person becomes disabled or dies. Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S.
The Blessing Hospital Stroke Committee, consisting of caregivers from different departments, is responsible for ensuring their fellow caregivers are educated regarding national standards of care and they face no barriers in the timely delivery of quality stroke care. Dr. Chris Solaro, chief medical officer for the Blessing Health System, is the Stroke Committee physician champion and Rachel Buckmeier, clinical quality coordinator for the Infection Prevention Department at Blessing, is the committee’s clinical quality coordinator.
Blessing Hospital diagnosed and treated 546 patients for stroke at Blessing Hospital between May 1, 2020, and May 31, 2022. During that same period, 208 patients were diagnosed and treated for transient ischemic attacks, or TIAs, also known as mini-strokes. TIAs often occur shortly before a complete stroke.
"Stroke care is a partnership,” Solaro said. “That partnership starts with the patient or their loved ones recognizing the signs of stroke and calling 911 immediately, so a patient’s condition can be assessed and care can begin before reaching the hospital.”
“That time is precious. Even the best healthcare may not help if a stroke is too far advanced by the time the patient reaches the hospital.”
To learn more about stroke, its risk factors and symptoms to know, go to blessinghealth.org/stroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.