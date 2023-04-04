QUINCY — A no-cost diabetes-related blood test and blood pressure screening will be available Monday, April 10, at Horizons, 224 S. Eighth, in partnership with Blessing Health. The A1C test and blood pressure reading takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is open to anyone interested. No registration and no fasting is required.

The A1C test helps to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes. Its results also help patients and their healthcare providers manage the disease. High blood pressure is also twice as frequent in people with diabetes compared with those who do not have diabetes.

