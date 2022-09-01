Blessing to shutter Keokuk hospital

The Blessing Health System announced Thursday that it would close Blessing Health Keokuk. Blessing took over the hospital from Unity Point in March 2021. 

 Submitted Picture

KEOKUK, Iowa — Blessing Health Keokuk will close for good on Oct. 1.

The Blessing Health System announced Thursday that it will shutter the 49-bed hospital with emergency room saying the level of inpatient and emergency care demand does not support the investment to operate it around the clock, seven days a week. 

