Blessing to shutter Keokuk hospital

KEOKUK, Iowa — Blessing Health Keokuk will close for good on Oct. 1.
The Blessing Health System announced Thursday that it will shutter the 49-bed hospital with emergency room saying the level of inpatient and emergency care demand does not support the investment to operate it around the clock, seven days a week.
Blessing took over the hospital from Unity Point in March 2021. Unity Point took over Keokuk Health Systems, which included the hospital, in 2016.
Blessing said the hospital has been in a financial crisis for 10 years, and that during the time, residents have developed new habits and patterns for where they receive inpatient health care. The hospital saw an average of two inpatients per day and less than one emergency room visit per hour.
A recent architectural survey of the hospital building also found that the hospital required renovation and replacement of decayed vital infrastructure that could cost millions of dollars to complete.
"We did not want this to happen. This was not our plan," said Kathy Hull, chief of small rural hospitals for Blessing Health.
Blessing Health Keokuk’s 147 employees will be retained until Nov. 4 in a combination of either on-site work or on administrative leave.
Blessing Health Human Resources representatives will assist those interested and qualified to apply for other open positions in the health system, and will attempt to bring other employers to the Keokuk campus in the coming weeks for additional employment opportunities.
The hospital property will be put up for sale.
Area residents requiring emergency care after the hospital closes should call 911 so Lee County EMS can transport them to the nearest emergency department equipped to meet their medical need. Emergency care is available in Fort Madison and Burlington, Iowa; and Carthage and Quincy, Illl.Patients of the hospital who need medical records transferred can visit blessinghealth.org/medicalrecords or call 217-223-8400, ext. 6600.
“We are disappointed but undaunted,” Hull said. “When we reestablished our presence in Keokuk last year, we said Blessing was committed to investing in Keokuk’s health care infrastructure to revitalize the community and the region to benefit everyone. Blessing has made an investment in the community and will continue to do so through outpatient care.
“Demand for outpatient and specialty care is strong at the Blessing Health Keokuk Clinic. That is where we will focus our energy and resources to help improve the health of this community."
Since it reopened in May 2021, Blessing Health Keokuk Clinic, 1414 Maine, has expanded services with the addition of primary care, occupational medicine and other specialty services including orthopedics. These services will continue — as well as the Blessing Be Well at Work program used by area employers — and Hull says more services could be added at the clinic if demand for outpatient care continues to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.