Blessing, UnityPoint agree in transition of Keokuk, Iowa, hospital

KEOKUK, Iowa — The Blessing Health System is set to take over the affiliation of UnityPoint-Keokuk -- the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
Blessing and UnityPoint Health announced Tuesday that the two groups signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines plans to transfer the affiliation of UnityPoint-Keokuk to Blessing. The two sides started talks to discuss the long-term health care needs of Keokuk and the surrounding area.
“UnityPoint Health is committed to sustainable health care for the Keokuk community,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Administrative Officer John Sheehan. “This is an exciting first step and we look forward to working with Blessing’s leadership team toward ensuring continued access to quality health care for those who call Keokuk home.”
“We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the Keokuk community’s needs for high-quality, affordable healthcare we are accustomed to delivering,” said Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “Patients from the Keokuk area now travel to Blessing for care. We look forward to continuing and hopefully expanding healthcare services locally.”
Both Blessing and UnityPoint plan to reach a final agreement and obtain the required regulatory approvals within the next several months.
UnityPoint Health-Keokuk Board Chair and Keokuk Mayor Tom Richardson said he’s pleased that residents will continue to receive quality health care.
“This agreement will help us continue to attract a strong workforce and maintain a vibrant community,” Richardson said. “We’re grateful for UnityPoint’s investment and look forward to the potential partnership with Blessing.”
UnityPoint announced in 2016 that it planned to take over Keokuk Health Systems, which included Keokuk Area Hospital, Tri-State Medical Group, Keokuk Area Medical Equipment and Supply, and Keokuk Area Hospital Foundation.
Quincy Medical Group affiliated with UnityPoint in 2012.