QUINCY — After hosting the event in a completely virtual format in 2020, the "Bridge the Gap to Health" race returns to the streets of Quincy as a hybrid event for 2021.
The celebration of the race's 20th anniversary was postponed last year because of the pandemic that was gripping the world, but the race itself was held as a virtual event. This year, Bridge the Gap will combine both a virtual component for those who may not wish to travel or be in a crowd, and an in-person race with COVID-safe precautions in place.
"Hearing the sound of footsteps beat the pavement, those cheering, and the determination that you see on runners’ faces is an exciting feeling," Morgan Parker said of the return to in-person participation. Parker is the QMG Community Relations specialist.
"Having people come from both near and far year after year to participate and support the Bridge the Gap mission is what keeps the event going."
If the unexpected happens again this year, the race organizers are ready to handle that eventuality.
"Our committee pivoted last year to transition the event to fully virtual experience, so we are prepared to do that again if the need arises," Parker said.
Bridge the Gap is now in its 21st year, with funds raised going to the Quincy Catholic Charities' MedAssist Program. Over the past two decades, more than $875,000 has been raised for the program that helps patients who otherwise may be unable to afford life-saving medications.
This year's race will take place throughout downtown Quincy and along Maine Street, showcasing the beautiful scenery of the Gem City. In part due to scheduled construction on Memorial Bridge as well as safety measures being implemented, the race will not cross the bridges over the Mississippi River this year.
While the opportunity to run across the bridges is a draw most years, Parker feels the biggest attraction is being able to help those in need.
"The money raised is supporting those in our community who need assistance with paying for life-saving prescription medications," Parker said. "A bonus was always the experience of running across the bridges. This year, we have a beautiful route down Maine Street where many locally owned businesses are, along with a view that takes you along the Mississippi River."
One of the measures being taken to keep participants safe is a staggered series of start-times to keep the running groups from being too large. When registering for the event, a selection of start-times will be offered, as well as the option to participate virtually again this year.
"For over two decades runners and walkers have come together to support those in our community who need us most," Parker said. "We want to recognize and honor the impact Bridge the Gap has had on so many."
Along with funds raised for MedAssist, organizers are asking participants to bring a canned food item to the event.
"Food insecurity is a growing unmet need in our community and by collecting canned food items at Bridge the Gap we can support this need," Parker said. "“QMG partners with food banks and other food insecurity support services throughout the region and we look forward to expanding that assistance through the QMG Foundation in 2021 and beyond."
The 21st annual Bridge the Gap to Health race will be held on May 15, for both in-person and virtual options. For more information or to register, visit "Bridge the Gap to Health Race" on Facebook or bridgethegaptohealth.com.