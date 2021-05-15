QUINCY — Overcoming obstacles ranging from construction to weather, the 21st Bridge The Gap to Health Race went off Saturday morning as scheduled.
Runners started in smaller groups at five minute intervals in order to spread the runners out along the route. Organizers also offered a virtual option again this year, though runners and walkers seemed energized to be back in person.
Community relations specialist Morgan Parker with Quincy Medical Group, the race’s main sponsor, said participants were mixed with local runners and visitors from out of town.
“We’ve had a good mix of both,” Parker said. “We know we’ve had people checking into the hotel for the race.”
Parker said there were around 900 registrations for the in-person event this year. Race organizers had put plans in place for up to 1,800 runners, but with travel still uncertain the participation still hasn’t returned to normal levels.
“It’s not really too bad for this year,” Parker said.
Alyssa Meza came with friends from St. Louis for her third Bridge the Gap event, though she was just cheering on friends this year.
“I like the bridges,” she said, “but just being able to come out and see everyone running in person again is worth the trip.”
Meza was watching from the sidelines this year because of a knee injury. She had a spot near the finish line to root on the runners in the home stretch.
“I plan to be back next year,” Meza said. “I definitely can’t say I’m missing those hills, though.”
Because of construction on Memorial Bridge and traffic being detoured onto Bayview Bridge, the race couldn’t cross the river on the traditional route. Other road construction in the area required a last-minute change to the maps, as well.
“There were a few issues that came up earlier this week,” Parker said. “We got it all figured out, though.”
The new routes for the 5K, 10K, and half-marathon runs this year took participants down through the historic area of Maine Street and the the downtown business area. One family of walkers coming past Washington Park on their return leg were overheard commenting about how beautiful the area was.
Money raised from the race goes toward the Quincy Catholic Charities MedAssist program. MedAssist provides assistance for area patients that can’t afford their medications due to limited income.
QMG’s Parker said that, even with the rainy weather, it was a great feeling to see people come out to Clat Adams Park.
“We didn’t get to celebrate like this last year, because it was virtual only,” she said. “We’re just really happy to see all the runners, the walker, and the families out here enjoying the day.”