QUINCY — Starting on Monday, Brown Drug at 1121 Maine St. in Quincy will begin allowing customers to return for in-person shopping in their store.
The re-opening comes one year and one day after the store moved to fulfilling customer’s phone orders with curbside pick-up and using the drive-thru window for prescription needs.
Bill Cox, Brown Drug’s store coordinator, expressed his thanks to customers for their loyalty over the past year and said the store will offer a surprise for returning customers.
“Brown Drug has been busy,” Cox said. “While our retail and pharmacy teams continued to meet the needs of customers during the pandemic, a maintenance team renovated the store. We welcome everyone to see our new look with the same great customer service. We are excited. There is something special about face-to-face interaction with customers.”
Brown Drug, a member of the Blessing Health System, is open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing while in the store. Prescriptions can still be picked up at the drive-thru as well as in-store, and Brown will offer mail service as well as free delivery inside the Quincy city limits.