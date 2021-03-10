QUINCY — Two annual events in the battle against cancer are joining forces for 2021.
The Quincy Medical Group Foundation announced that the Buzz Off Cancer fundraising event will take place during the Cancer Crush event on April 2.
Since the first efforts in 2018, Buzz Off Cancer has raised over $65,000 to help local cancer patients. Buzz Off enlists participants, or “buzzees,” to shave their heads in support of local cancer patients. All funds raised benefit the QMG Oncology Patient Assistance Fund which provides financial support for patients undergoing cancer treatment.
Cancer Crush joined the QMG Foundation last year. QMG’s community relations specialist Morgan Parker said both programs work to bring the community together to help patients battling cancer and the hardships that come with that diagnosis.
“We hope by bringing the two events together, we can have an even larger impact on our community’s oncology patients,” Parker said in a statement.
This year’s buzzees include Evan Culbreth of QMG, Jarid Jones with the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, and Curtis Sethaler with Young Life. Each will work to raise funds in the weeks leading up to the Cancer Crush and throughout the event. The buzzees will take the stage during the last wave of the event. This portion of the event will be broadcasted live on the “QMG Foundation Cancer Crush” Facebook page.
Tickets are still available for Cancer Crush. To follow safety guidelines during the ongoing pandemic, the in-person option will be offered in two different waves with a maximum of 50 people per time slot. In addition to limited capacity, seating will be socially distanced, and those attending are asked to wear masks.
Along with the Buzz Off Cancer event, Cancer Crush will include a silent auction, games, appetizers, a motorcycle raffle, and a $10,000 cash prize raffle.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or to donate to “buzzees,” please visit cancercrush.org, and follow the QMG Foundation Cancer Crush on Facebook for updates.