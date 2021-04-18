QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group’s Cancer Institute received national accreditation for their in-house PET/CT services.
The Cancer Center was awarded accreditation from the American College of Radiology following an extensive review process to ensure the radiology services meet national standards.
The ACR awards accreditation to facilities after a peer-review evaluation of its practice. Image quality and procedure evaluations are conducted by board-certified radiologists and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Evaluations of personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are also conducted. Findings are reported to the practice via a comprehensive report that includes recommendations for improvement.
“Quincy Medical Group strives to provide patients the highest level of service,” Dolly Little said. Little is QMG’s director of imaging services. “Receiving this accreditation demonstrates our continued commitment to quality and our patients.”
QMG’s Cancer Institute is the only local facility to provide PET/CT imaging in a stationary imaging suite. A PET/CT scan combines both a CT and PET scan to provide the physicians with detailed information regarding a patient’s cancer. QMG added this new technology in the summer of 2020.
“While patients are in our care, their experience is important,” Little said. “Providing PET/CT imaging inside our facility means patients no longer have to receive their scans on a mobile truck unit.”
For more information on services at QMG’s Cancer Institute, please visit quincymedgroup.com/cancer.