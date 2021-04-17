QUINCY — Following two scheduled vaccination clinics later this month, the Adams County Health Department will no longer be offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations at the Oakley-Lindsay mass vaccination site.
Any Illinois resident aged 16 and over can still schedule an appointment for vaccination clinics on April 17 and April 24 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center site. After these dates, the Oakley-Lindsay site will continue operations to provide second-dose shots to those who had previously received their first dose at the location.
Beginning April 26, anyone wishing to schedule an appointment for a vaccine should contact their established medical provider or attend one of the Health Department’s upcoming walk-in clinics. For patients of Quincy Medical Group, call 217-222-6550 ext. 6802 or online at quincymedgroup.com/covidvaccine. Blessing patients can call 217-214-9626. Patient of the SIU office in Quincy would call 217-224-9484.
The changes in the mass vaccination operations at the Oakley-Lindsay Center will not impact the rapid COVID testing site. Rapid testing will continue to be available at the Oakley-Lindsay Center 10 a.m. to 1 pm. Tuesday through Friday.
New walk-in clinic dates and locations will continue throughout the county. The following clinics will be open to residents of Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike, or Schuyler counties in Illinois:
Tuesday, April 20 (Return May 11)
• 10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.: Loraine Fire Department (900 E Center St, Loraine)
• 1 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.: Clayton American Legion Building (111 S Park St, Clayton)
Wednesday, April 21 (Return May 12)
• 10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.: Lima Fire Department (509 N Range Line St, Lima)
• 1 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.: Paloma Shelter House (1825 E 1635th St, Paloma)
Thursday April 22 (Return May 13)
• 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.: Quincy Family YMCA (3101 Maine, Quincy)
Friday, April 23 (Return May 14)
• 3 p.m. — 5 p.m.: County Market (4830 Broadway, Quincy)
Monday, April 26 (Return May 17)
• 9 a.m. — 11 p.m.: Cathedral of Worship (215 North 25th St, Quincy)
Wednesday, April 28 (Return May 19)
• 9 a.m. — 11 p.m.: Cathedral of Worship (215 North 25th St, Quincy)
• 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.: Quincy Senior Center (639 York St, Quincy) Note: This is a drive-thru event
These walk-in clinics do not require pre-registration. The Adams County Health Department is aiming to provide convenience for residents that have not yet had the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Beginning April 20, Quincy Medical Group will expand their COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the first floor of 1025 Maine Street. The clinic will be run from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patients aged 16 and 17 years old must schedule by phone extension to ensure they are scheduled for the Pfizer vaccine which is approved for patients ages 16 and older.
In addition to these clinics, on Tuesday, April 27 Quincy Medical Group will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at The Crossing Church, 150 S. 48th St. in Quincy from 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 a.m. This clinic is not a walk-in clinic, individuals must make an appointment for a vaccine. To register for any QMG vaccination clinics, individuals may call 217-222-6550 ext. 6802.
New cases of COVID-19 have continued to increase across the state and in the Adams County region. On Friday, the Adams County Health Department reported a total of 83 active cases, with 48 new cases reported through Thursday. Adams County has now totaled 8,178 cases since tracking began, and one resident has died, the first COVID-related death in the county since April 6.
In light of this trend, the Adams County Health Department issued a statement on the importance of having as much of our population vaccinated as possible to contain and decrease the spread of the virus. ACHD also reminds residents to do their part by remaining six feet apart from others and use masks or other face coverings when in public.