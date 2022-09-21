QUINCY — Suicide is a difficult topic to address.
Barb Chapin, however, wishes more people were willing to talk about it.
She also hopes that even more people will learn to listen and learn about its causes and preventive measures.
Chapin spoke for about a half-hour Wednesday at City Hall during Mayor Mike Troup's "Lunch with the Mayor" program, as a way to spotlight National Suicide Prevention Awareness month.
A licensed clinical professional counselor, Chapin has been employed with Transitions of Western Illinois since 1972. When U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin issued "The 2012 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention," Transitions partnered with Blessing Hospital to form the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition. The coalition's purpose is "to prevent the tragedy of suicide by providing information about suicide and suicide prevention to people of all ages in western Illinois."
"At that time (2012), the suicide rate across the country was rising and communities were encouraged to act quickly," Chapin said. "I felt we had a responsibility to do that. Chuck Johnson (at Blessing) helped provide both in-patient and out-patient behavorial services, and that's how we were able to come together."
The coalition, which comprises area educators, social service providers and interested community members, believes that "suicide is never the solution" to life problems and it provides important messages about depression, hope and help. For example, the coalition:
• Speaks regularly to healthcare professionals, clergy, educators, and high school students on the topic of suicide prevention;
• Provides a support group for those who have lost a loved one to suicide;
• Provides grief baskets to area funeral homes;
• Produces public service announcements via local media, and a monthly article on suicide prevention and mental health for the Adam County Farm Bureau's newsletter.
Transitions was founded in 1955.
"We're old as far as mental health centers go," Chapin said. "Quincy was really ahead of its time in having a community-based mental health center in the mid-1950s."
In her role as development director she knows there's still much work to be done.
"There's oftentimes no one reason why a person decides to take their life," she said. "Maybe that person has depression, as a result of a chemical imbalance, and that person begins to feel helpless and hopeless. The dark cloud hanging over them is never going to leave. One loss after another causes a person to say, 'I feel helpless to deal with this. Helpless that I can change it ... that it will never change. It can be any of those things."
The most important thing you can do to help a person who is struggling, Chapin said, is to be that person's friend.
"Sit and listen," she said. "Be encouraging and supportive. And make sure they seek professional help."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.