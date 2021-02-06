QUINCY — With efforts continuing to distribute vaccinations to eligible residents, area health experts have continued to hear rumors, speculation and myths about the safety of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for Blessing Hospital, hopes that getting factual information out will help give area residents peace of mind and confidence when it’s their turn to roll up their sleeves for the vaccination.
The top myth that Barthel said she hears is that the vaccines were rushed, so they may not be safe.
“Safety has always been the top priority,” she said. “In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration requires 3,000 participants in a study before they give any authorization for use. In the case of the two vaccines we’re using there were over 50,000 participants before the emergency use authorizations were given.
“Along with the testing, the FDA maintains an internal database of the vaccinated patients, tracking any side effects or adverse effects that may be affecting the public.”
Barthel went on to say that there are also two separate, independent advisory committees that review the data and make recommendations to the FDA.
The idea that the vaccinations are also going to change a patient’s DNA has also come up as a concern.
“These shots are not changing anything in anyone’s DNA,” Barthel said. “There are two types of active immunity people can have, natural or induced. Natural immunity is what happens when you have contracted a virus and the body fights it off. Induced immunity happens when you receive a vaccination. The body’s immune system is tricked into creating the necessary response. That’s what’s happening here, not changes to DNA.”
That’s not to say you don’t need the vaccination if you’ve already had COVID-19 and recovered. Barthel notes that there isn’t enough information available at this time to say if or how long that natural immunity could last, and it could vary greatly from person to person.
Even with the vaccinations, it’s possible there may be a need for booster shots in the future, like there are for the annual flu shots.
“There’s two reasons boosters could be needed,” Barthel said. “If there are enough changes in the virus, like what happens with the flu, then we may need updates. The other reason is that we don’t know the effective duration for the vaccinations yet. It may just need a little boost.”
In terms of variations or mutations in the virus, Barthel said it’s highly likely some of the new strains of COVID-19 have found there way to our area.
“They have been reported in Illinois,” Barthel said. “We don’t do the genetic testing on samples here, but it’s a good chance we have them here. The two vaccines we are using have been shown to be effective against those strains.”
The last major myth surrounding the vaccinations that Barthel wants to put to rest involves wearing masks.
“People think they’ll be able to skip wearing masks once they’re vaccinated, but that’s not true,” Barthel said. “While the vaccines may prevent you from getting sick, it’s unknown if it stops you from carrying the disease. Even after you’ve been vaccinated, you could still make others sick.”
Barthel said that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has indicated 70 to 80% of the population needs to be fully vaccinated (both doses) before we will have a “herd immunity” protection.
“While we’re doing really great so far in Adams County, even leading the state right now, we’re at just over 4% fully vaccinated. It’s just going to take time.”
There are some legitimate concerns that patients may want to contact their doctor before deciding to get the vaccinations.
“There has been some question about pregnant and breastfeeding women,” Barthel said. “However, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have endorsed those women getting vaccinated. If a woman has a specific concern, she should check with her doctor.
“Patients that have had severe allergic reactions to any vaccine in the past should also check with their doctor. So far, we haven’t seen any serious adverse reactions in our area. Side effects like fatigue, headache, fever, chills or pain at the injection site are normal for 24 to 48 hours. That’s your body starting the work of building that immunity. Reactions like anaphylaxis are what would be considered a serious reaction.”
Barthel said that while these vaccines are still new, that doesn’t mean they’re not safe. She said the best way to get more information on the effectiveness and longevity of the shots is to get more people vaccinated.
“The more people that get the vaccine, the more — and better — information we’ll have.”