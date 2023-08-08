Durbin & Canfield

Sen. Dick Durbin and Brian Canfield, president and CEO of Blessing Health System speak during Monday's roundtable discussion on healthcare provider shortage in rural communities. Durbin spoke about his Roadmap to Grow Illinois' Rural Health Workforce.

 H-W PHOTO/KAYLA HOUCHIN

QUINCY — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin touted a plan he believes will help alleviate health care worker shortages in rural communities across the state.

The Senate Majority Whip spent some time Monday at Blessing Hospital in Quincy to speak about his Roadmap to Grow Illinois' Rural Health Workforce.

