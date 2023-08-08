QUINCY — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin touted a plan he believes will help alleviate health care worker shortages in rural communities across the state.
The Senate Majority Whip spent some time Monday at Blessing Hospital in Quincy to speak about his Roadmap to Grow Illinois' Rural Health Workforce.
“We have a shortage of healthcare staff and that's not news,” he said. “There's burnout that's taking place in hospitals and we need to do something to make sure places like Blessing stays staffed.”
Durbin's plan focuses on three things: pipeline programs, clinical education and rural recruitment.
Pipeline programs showcases health care opportunities to middle and high school students.
“Those group of students don't really know what's going on behind these walls,” Durbin explained. “They may have an idea of what happens in an emergency room, but if they don't know what happens in a hospital. How do they know if it's what they want to do?”
Clinical education increases the number of nurse faculty who can educate nursing students.
“God bless those who take a pay cut to go back and get a master's degree in order to teach the next generation of nurses,” he said. “Often those that teach do so because they have always wanted to teach, but that shouldn't be the case.”
The program is exploring ways for nurses to get degrees without taking a pay cut to go back to school.
Rural recruitment increases the number of medical residency programs in rural areas.
Another item Durbin spoke about was the growing debt that medical students take on and how it deters them from rural communities.
“On average doctors, nurses, dentists coming out of school are averaging more than $200,000 in debt,” he said. “That's making them want to go to hire paying jobs in bigger cities, and they don't realize what rural communities have to offer.”
This issue is being addressed with the National Heath Service Corps State Loan Repayment Program. The program funds will assist communities recruiting health professionals who have a shortage and will pay for a portion of the student loans. The new hire must stay at the location for at least two years.
“For some they spend a few years in a rural community and they might end up calling it home,” Durbin said.
Durbin heard from Blessing officials about their needs during a roundtable discussion.
Brenda Beshears, president and CEO at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing, shared the difficulties the school has with recruiting first-time students who come from low income families. She said many don't think they can go because of the sticker price.
She also spoke on how local students go to larger universities and are enticed to stay in larger cities, which is why local doctors are doing their best to have interns and try to recruit students to stay in the region.
Dr. Chris Solaro, chief medical officer at Blessing Hospital, said one of the biggest concern is in the behavioral department. Blessing is in desperate need of providers. Another area is staffing for EMS. The department serves four counties and needs more funds, training and staff. He shared there are times when someone needs to be transported from Blessing to another hospital, but there isn't staff for it.
Dr. Mary Barthel, chief quality and safety officer at Blessing Hospital, said there needs to be more care for children with autism. She added that in the last year they haven't been able to meet the need or find a place to transfer patients.
Durbin said he understands the importance of rural healthcare.
“I know how important this hospital and the medical professionals in this area are not just to Quincy, but to the entire region,” he said. “So the purpose of this meeting was to talk openly about some of the challenges we face and one of the most important is to make sure we continue to bring the medical professionals to this region who will serve the population.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.