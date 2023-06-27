Elbe, Conover to lead Sunset Senior Living's 728 Project campaign

QUINCY — Sunset Senior Living has found the leaders of its $5 million capital campaign for its 728 Project Capital Campaign.
Phil Conover and Mike Elbe were announced as co-chairmen of the campaign Tuesday at the Sunset Assisted Living Facility.
"My mother was here at the end of her life, and she was treated exceptionally well," Conover said. "We as a family love this place, and admired the way they conducted their health care here for senior citizens."
Plans call for Sunset to build a new 106-bed skilled nursing facility on South Fourth Street, replacing its current 132-bed facility.
"We've stepped up in lower education and higher education, but we have demographics happening that's going to change the landscape and the needs to take care of our elderly folks, and we must absolutely try and keep up and maintain the facilities that have long been here," Conover said.
Elbe said he looked forward to making sure Sunset serves the community for the next 100 years.
"I think we all know we have an aging population, and to have a high quality, state of the art assisted living center, along with a skilled nursing facility, I think it's just something that I'm proud to be a part of," Elbe said
"Conover and Elbe have proved leadership and success in our community and are passionate about continuum of care in senior living and ensuring seniors receive compassionate care during their senior years," said Jerry Neal, administrator and CEO of Sunset Senior Living. "We could not ask for two better people to help our development team and Sunset to reach these goals."
State regulators have approved Sunset's certificate of need for the new skilled nursing facility, and it is working to finalize plans with the Illinois Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Agriculture in order to set a closing date for its loan. Sunset plans to break ground on the new facility later this year.
More than $1.3 million has been raised for the campaign, which will go toward new equipment and upgrades.
The new 18-apartment assisted living facility was the first goal of the 728 Project. It opened last June.
The third goal is to add Independent Living Patio Homes to the south of the skilled nursing building and to the north of the Independent Living Villas.
