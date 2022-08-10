QUINCY — A new federal grant will benefit the respiratory therapy program at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences — and the patients it serves.
“Ultimately we hope this will strengthen that pipeline of employees coming out of the college and able to immediately go into the workforce,” Blessing-Rieman President and CEO Brenda Beshears said.
“We hope this will strengthen the knowledge base for those at the bedside caring for patients so they have a deeper understanding, they’re able to meet the patients where they are and help them live a life with higher quality.”
The $1,544,792 in funding for the college’s rural public health workforce training network program was part of $23.8 million for health care programs, initiatives and community projects statewide announced last week by U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Rural communities already facing health care workforce challenges saw shortages worsen with the COVID-19 pandemic, creating even more health disparities, Beshears said, but the college has the capability to educate the workforce and develop programs to meet local needs.
“We really need respiratory therapists,” she said.
Beshears said the grant will target three goals:
• Developing and implementing a certificate for current respiratory therapists to manage the needs of people dealing with long-term COVID-related health issues.
• Providing advanced education for respiratory therapists, following the model the college uses for associate’s degree nurses who want a baccalaureate-level degree.
• Creating stronger links between existing partners Culver-Stockton College and Quincy University, social service agencies and Blessing Hospital and other health care entities employing the college’s students.
Plans call for beginning to implement and market the certificate and advanced education by spring, and college officials and staff already are talking “about how to strengthen and expand our networks including offering some dual-enrollment classes in our high schools,” Beshears said.
The college’s respiratory therapy program now graduates around seven students each year, Beshears said, but hopes to grow to graduating 10 or 12 per year.
“We were looking at how could we develop the respiratory therapy program in a stronger direction, and we were looking at the needs in particular with patients who have long-standing chronic issues with respiratory problems,” Beshears said.
The grant funding offered a way for the college to address those long-term plans.
“The wide range of health care initiatives and programs across Illinois are fundamental to the overall health and well-being of our state’s residents,” Durbin said in a news release. “Thanks to this substantial federal funding for these programs, we can do more to address everything from the state’s response to environmental health hazards to strengthening chronic disease education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.