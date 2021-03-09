QUINCY — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Adams County on Tuesday.
The county total stands at 8,044 cases, with 41 active cases. There are four residents hospitalized, with one patient in the intensive care unit.
The Pike County Health Department reported one new case, bringing its total to 1,688.
Thirteen cases are currently active, with no residents in the hospital at this time.
Brown County added two new cases since their last update. Brown County has reported a total of 668 cases to date, with no residents hospitalized out of five active cases currently being tracked.
The Marion County Health Department reported three new cases on Tuesday, for a county total of 3,580 to date. Marion County is currently tracking 20 active cases, with two residents hospitalized.
In Knox County, one new COVID-related death and one new positive case were reported since their last update. To date, 394 cases have been noted in Knox County, with two currently active. The county has reported four COVID-related deaths to date.