STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Blessing Hospital has launched a new certified nurse assistant training in order to meet worker demand.
The hospital said the new program will be offered at no cost to those hired by the hospital to be nursing assistants.
A CNA helps patients with activities of daily living and other healthcare needs under the direct supervision of a Registered Nurse or Licensed Practical Nurse.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that overall employment of CNAs is projected to grow 8% through 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. As the baby-boomer population ages, nursing assistants will be needed to help care for an increasing number of older patients.
To take the tuition-free Blessing CNA training program, a person must first be hired as a full time or part time Blessing Hospital nursing assistant. As part of their job orientation, they will take the training program during their workday, with no tuition while getting paid to learn. Books are also provided.
Requirements to be hired as a nurse assistant at Blessing Hospital and to take the tuition-free certification course are having a high school diploma or equivalent and good verbal communication skills.
Upon completion of the tuition-free program, the employee is required to take the state certification exam and is responsible for the $75 exam fee.
“Becoming a CNA can be a worthwhile, fulfilling career goal for a person, or it can be the first step in a healthcare career,” said Jonna Egan, CNA program coordinator at Blessing Hospital. “This program also meets the needs of college students interested in a healthcare career, as the next session of the program is offered over the coming holiday break, and will not interfere with their classes.”
Those interested in the tuition-free CNA training program are encouraged to apply for a full time or part time nursing assistant position at Blessing Hospital as soon as possible by visiting pm.healthcaresource.com/CS/blessing/#/job/14335.