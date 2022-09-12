QUINCY — Area health care providers are providing free prostate cancer screening as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 4:43 pm
• 1-5 p.m., Thursday in the lower level of the Blessing Cancer Center, Radiation Oncology suite, in Quincy.
• 8-10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Casteel Center at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield.
• 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Urology Suite at Hannibal Clinic.
• 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Blessing Health Keokuk Clinic, 1414 Maine.
Registration for the screening is required by visiting blessinghealth.org/prostate or calling 877-411-2468.
Hannibal Regional Medical Group is also offering screening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. An appointment is required and can be made by calling 573-406-1641.
Men who are 55 to 69 should ask their doctor if prostate cancer screening is right for them. Mainly older men and Black men develop prostate cancer, with the average age of diagnosis about 66.
Prostate cancer may cause no signs or symptoms in early stages, but in advanced stages it may cause frequent urination, weak urine stream, and pain or blood during urination. Men with those symptoms should see their healthcare provider.
