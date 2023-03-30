CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital CEO Ada Bair says the critical access facility does a wonderful job of triage, diagnosis and care with 95% of the people coming through its doors.
The rest need to be transferred elsewhere for a higher level of care, and “we are absolutely dependent on our EMS services in order to do that. It’s truly a life or death issue,” Bair said.
“You do not want to be the patient that we’ve now just diagnosed as an evolving stroke and us not be able to get you to the appropriate level of care that you need for something that ended up being more complex than you anticipated when you walked in the door.”
Supporting, and sustaining, Hancock County’s ambulance service is the goal of a tax question on Tuesday’s ballot.
County officials seek to boost the emergency ambulance service tax levy from a maximum of 10 cents per $100 in assessed value to a maximum of 25 cents.
The owner of a $100,000 home, assessed at one-third of its value, pays $33 at the current 10-cent maximum. The tax bill would grow to roughly $83 with a 25-cent levy.
Without the tax increase, “I won’t say we’re going to lose the service, but it’s very possible the service could be reduced,” County Board Chairman Mark Menn said. “If the people do want to maintain an EMS service in Hancock County, it’s vital that it gets passed.”
The county’s emergency ambulance service levy went from the original nickel to 10 cents in 1997. “The levy has not increased for over 25 years,” Menn said. “I know it’s not a good time to ask now. Everybody’s struggling, but we don’t have a choice right now.”
The service has posted annual deficits of $150,000 to $200,000 in recent years, covered by the county’s general fund, and “we’ve just got to find a way to stop that,” Menn said.
The service also has nearly maxed out a line of credit from a local bank and is in the process of selling its buildings, with plans to lease them back from the buyer, to generate short-term cash flow.
If approved, the 25-cent maximum levy would generate some $650,000, which combined with ambulance service revenues of $600,000 to $700,000 per year, would cover the $1.2 million budget with a little left over to look at upgrading aging ambulances, replacing equipment and boosting salaries.
“It allows us to start planning,” Director of Operations Aaron Feagain said.
“Staff aren’t going to want to come, even for the right pay, and work here if they don’t have the tools they need to feel like they’re providing quality care,” Bair said.
Equally important is the stability provided to the ambulance service by the tax increase.
“We need this service forever, and we need it to have sustainable plans going forward so it’s not year-to-year if there’s a budget crunch,” said Memorial’s Chief Nursing Officer Raigan Brown, who serves on a new advisory committee providing guidance and input to the county’s ambulance service.
Air ambulance services provide great service to Memorial patients, but cannot fly all the time due to weather. “You can’t rely on air service 100% of the time,” Brown said. “We have to have our local EMS to get patients transferred.”
The ambulance service operates two advanced life support units, one based in Carthage and the other in Hamilton, to provide service across most of the county; the Nauvoo Fire Protection District provides ambulance service to that community and is looking to expand coverage to the Dallas City Fire Protection District.
“The one in Carthage is 100% staffed. The one in Hamilton is about 80% staffed,” Menn said.
The service has 20 employees, 12 full-time and eight per diem paramedics and emergency medical technicians, but “we’re still short four medics,” Feagain said.
