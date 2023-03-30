ELE-Hancock Ambulance

Paramedic Kimo Mercurio prepares to climb into a Hancock County ambulance. Supporting and sustaining the county's ambulance service is the goal of a tax question on Tuesday's ballot.

 Photo courtesy of Aaron Feagain

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital CEO Ada Bair says the critical access facility does a wonderful job of triage, diagnosis and care with 95% of the people coming through its doors.

The rest need to be transferred elsewhere for a higher level of care, and “we are absolutely dependent on our EMS services in order to do that. It’s truly a life or death issue,” Bair said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.