CARTHAGE, Ill. — The annual Hancock County Fights Cancer block party raises money to help the fight against cancer and honors local cancer survivors.
The block party will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 on the Hancock County Courthouse lawn. The event offers food, entertainment, a car show, a high heels race and a time of celebration and hope.
“Whether you have been recently diagnosed, are taking treatment or have been a cancer survivor for many years, we want you in the celebration,” HCFC President Cynthia Stewart said.
Survivors should check in before 11:30 a.m. on June 4. They will be honored in the opening ceremony and will take a short victory lap.
Survivors who register by May 15 and come to the block party will get a free cancer survivor T-shirt. Registration forms were mailed to survivors, and forms also are available at branches of Fortress Bank or Marine Trust Bank.
Hearts of Hope to line the courthouse sidewalks on June 4 will celebrate cancer survivors and honor those who have passed away due to cancer.
Hearts are available for sale from any HCFC team member. Order forms are available at Fortress Bank and Marine Trust Bank in Carthage and at many local businesses and offices.
More information, including survivor registration and hearts of hope orders, is available online at hancockcountfightscancer.org.
