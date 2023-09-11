QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department will host six public flu shot clinics this fall.
The Health Department, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend an annual flu vaccination for those 6 months and older.
New this year, the Health Department is offering a preregistration option for the drive-thru clinic at John Wood Community College. Those wishing to skip the registration line may call the Health Department at 217-222-8440 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to register.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24 at John Wood Community College Drive-Thru, 1301 S. 48th, Quincy.
• 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Liberty High School, 505 N. Park, Liberty.
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Payson Elementary School, 404 W. State, Payson.
• 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14 at Community for Christ Assistance Center, 113 E. Jefferson, Camp Point.
• 3-6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Unity Elementary School, 136 W. Washington, Mendon.
• 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, Central High School, 2110 Ill. 94 N, Camp Point, IL 62320
The cost for flu vaccine is $35 and $75 for high dose, though most insurances cover the cost.
The high dose flu vaccine is also available for individuals 65 and older.
The Health Department will also be able to bill most insurance, Illinois Medicaid and Medicare at community flu clinics, as well as at the Health Department. Those attending are asked your insurance cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.