QUINCY — Flu vaccines are currently at the Adams County Health Department.
Immunizations are available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Health Department, 330 Vermont.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Flu vaccines are currently at the Adams County Health Department.
Immunizations are available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Health Department, 330 Vermont.
The Health Department will host community flu vaccine clinics:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 at John Wood Community College, 1301 S. 48th in Quincy. This will be a drive-thru clinic.
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Liberty Elementary School, 505 N. Park in Liberty.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Community for Christ Assistance Center, 113 E. Jefferson in Camp Point.
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at Payson Seymour Elementary School, 404 W. State in Payson.
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Central High School, 2110 Ill. 94 N in Camp Point.
Future clinics are also planned for Unity Elementary School in Mendon and the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, but dates were not finalized.
New this year, the Health Department also will offer the pneumococcal vaccine for eligible people at all community flu clinics.
The Health Department, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older.
Flu shits cost $35 and $75 for the high dose, which is recommended for people 65 and older.
Most insurances offer a $0 co-pay, and the Health Department can bill most insurances, Illinois Medicaid and Medicare. People attending are asked to bring their insurance cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.