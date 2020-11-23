QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
The county has reported a total of 4,348 cases, with 1,093 active.
The Health Department also reported 91 people in their 20s to 90s were hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. Fourteen were in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 8.77%.
Rapid testing continues Monday in Adams County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at mobile testing sites at the old Irving School, 811 Payson Ave., and the Camp Point Ambulance Station, 301 W. Wood.
The drive-thru testing site at the former Shopko, 3200 Broadway, also is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The tests are available to anyone at no charge, and those tested will receive results the same day.
A registration form can be found and completed before arriving at one of the sites on the county's website, co.adams.il.us.
Also in Illinois, the Hancock County Health Department reported 20 additional cases over the weekend. The county has reported a total of 878 cases, with 380 active. Nine people remain hospitalized.
The Brown County Health Department reported nine new cases since Friday bringing the county's total to 275 cases. There are 88 active cases, with two people remaining hospitalized.