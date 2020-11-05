STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Blessing Health System is adding a precaution as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the region.
In a press release, Blessing said the tent that was in the parking lot of the Blessing Hospital Emergency Center at the beginning of the pandemic is returning on Friday to ensure separation between potential COVID-19 patients seeking care at the emergency department and all other Blessing Hospital staff, visitors and patients.
“Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator in the region’s COVID-19 status,” said Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for the Blessing Health System. “That means as community cases grow, hospitalizations will reflect that growth as many as two weeks later, as individuals’ symptoms worsen. We have prepared for the worst since March and believe the worst is still to come.”
The Adams County Health Department reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 119 new cases Thursday. The county also reported 59 people were hospitalized at Blessing Hospital for COVID-19. Five people are in the intensive care unit.
People with concerns that they have symptoms of COVID-19, or believe they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, should not go to the Emergency Center as their first action.
They should call the Blessing Health System Hotline at 217-277-3504, or the Hannibal Clinic COVID-19 Hotline at 573-406-1531.
The hotlines are staffed by registered nurses who will answer COVID-19 questions and, if care is needed, direct the caller to the appropriate care site, which may not be the Emergency Center.
“This is not a time to give up,” Barthel said. “Other communities in our situation have responded and turned their situation around. So can we.”