QUINCY — Emergency organizations across Adams County took part in a drill to test responses to full-scale community disasters on Thursday with a simulated hazardous substance exposure.
The Adams County Emergency Management Agency, Blessing Hospital, Adams County Ambulance, and the Quincy Fire Department broke down the drill at a Friday debriefing.
Dr. Christopher Solaro, wearing dual hats of medical director of the Quincy Area Emergency Medical Services System and the chief medical officer for Blessing Health Systems said these types of drills will lead to better responses in real emergencies.
"Coordinating between multiple agencies allows us to test real-world scenarios to identify opportunities for improvement in our organization’s processes and also in how we coordinate and communicate with each other,” Solaro said.
Thursday's drill scenario focused on the exposure of around 30 patients, including adults and children, roles played by community volunteers. The threat being addressed was exposure to a hazardous substance causing simulated burning and irritation to skin, eyes, and respiratory systems, with traumatic injuries present in a few mock patients.
Emergency personnel were required to triage and treat on the scene as well as handling decontamination and treatment of patients at the Blessing Hospital emergency department.
In a statement about the drill, Blessing Hospital noted that staff is regularly educated in a variety of emergency scenarios including exercises internally, as do the other agencies involved.
