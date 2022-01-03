QUINCY — Dawn Clayton and Kouri Woods didn’t expect to have the first baby born at Blessing Hospital in 2022.
“Kai was due on Feb. 2,” Clayton said. “He decided to be the first baby of 2022. It’s exciting.”
Kai Joshua Eugene Woods weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 17 inches long when he arrived 33 days early at 8:15 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Kai has one brother and four sisters — Justice McDade, 15; Alexis Woods and Kaylee Smith, both 12; Lyric Woods, 11, and Arianna Woods, 7.
As the first baby born in 2022 at Blessing’s Blessed Beginnings maternity center, Kai and his family of Quincy received gifts from area businesses and organizations.
At Hannibal Regional Hospital, Amber Larenson and Jordan Penrose welcomed their daughter Evren at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.
With an expected due date of Jan. 2, the couple knew it was a possibility. But when induction was set for Jan. 1 Penrose knew that Evren would be the first baby born at Hannibal Regional in 2022.
The couple was presented with a gift basket of items, and Hannibal-LaGrange University donated a $2,000 scholarship.
In Memphis, Mo., Scotland County Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2022.
SueEllen Rose Yoder, the daughter of Matthew and Dena Sue Yoder of Bonaparte, Iowa, was born at 6:03 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 in the hospital’s Women’s Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
SueEllen joins siblings Isaiah Thomas and Diana Grace.
Grandparents are Ivan and Elizabeth Yoder and Mike and Leona Yoder, all of Bonaparte.
SueEllen and her parents received a shower of gifts from businesses, individuals and organizations.
Dr. Kelsey Davis-Humes delivered the baby, the hospital said, and provided obstetric care to the mother during the pregnancy.
