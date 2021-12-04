QUINCY — Blessing Health System in Quincy is offering a no-cost health fair on Saturday, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.
From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Blessing Resource Center at 420 N. 34th St. in Quincy will host the health fair, featuring diabetic education and assessment, information on the Blessing Behavioral Center, and the BCBS IL Care Van. Those attending can also get flu shots, COVID vaccinations and boosters, a blood pressure screening, and a body composition scan.
Laura Wietholder, Blessing’s community outreach coordinator, said this health fair is a way to check on health during the holiday season.
“With schedules that get even busier during the holiday season, we often don’t take care of ourselves the way we should,” Wietholder said. “Attending the health fair would be a great way to slow down for just awhile, check in on your health, including getting the flu and COVID vaccine if you have not had the chance yet, before you get even busier.”
The health fair will also feature hands-on holiday craft activity for children. The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Care Van will have 100 coats in various sizes for those in need this season on a first-come, first-served basis.
