QUINCY — The American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer (CoC) renewed their voluntary accreditation of the Blessing Cancer Center.
The CoC accreditation is earned through a survey of 34 quality care standards, evaluated every three years. In order to retain accreditation, cancer programs must maintain certain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered care.
Blessing has held CoC accreditation since 1966.
Dr. Rob Johnson, medical director of the Blessing Cancer Center, said the hospital’s partnership through their various medical specialties results in improved patient care.
“The CoC accreditation recognizes Blessing Cancer Center’s multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists,” Johnson said.
The accreditation program provides the Blessing Cancer Center with a roadmap to continuously improve quality fo care for patients through various programs, from prevention and early diagnosis to life-long follow-ups for recurrent disease and end-of-life care.
Facilities holding CoC accreditation diagnose and/or treat more than 70% of all newly diagnosed cancer patients. The CoC provides the public with information on the resources, services, and cancer treatment experience for each CoC-accredited cancer program. For more information on the Commission on Cancer, including a hospital locator, please visit facs.org/cancer.