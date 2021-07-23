Blessing Health System and Russell-HBD Construction have been nationally recognized for the construction of the health system’s new Blessing Health Center at 4800 Maine.
Blessing Health Center was entered in the 2020 Keystone Awards competition for projects valued between $10 million and $30 million, earning second place among entries from 48 states.
Russell-HBD led the design of the new facility providing routine pricing updates to ensure the design remained within budget.
“Another major hurdle was the number of changes directed by us, the owner. The project was ever-evolving, not a standard in our industry. It is common to have some changes, but we were moving complete departments around frequently, complicating construction and financial management,” said Damion Dodd, director and construction manager for Blessing Health System. “I admired how Russell-HBD stood with us to find a way to keep the cost of the change in alignment with the amount budgeted. This was one of many actions by Russell-HBD that demonstrated to Blessing the fact it did not hire a company to build its medical office building, but found a partner to help reach its goal.”
The construction process included extensive site work, unique interior and exterior building finishes, hospital grade MEPF systems, technology integrated furniture and medical equipment. The new building is designed to contain nine (9) individual specialty patient care departments. It also offers space for imaging services such as MRI, CT and X-ray, a laboratory, office space, and retail and dining space.