Mount Sterling, Ill. — Blessing Health System's Mount Sterling Clinic was given national accreditation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Clinic received accreditation as a Certified Rural Health Clinic and granted status as an Exemplary Provider.
To receive Certified status, clinics must be located in rural, underserved areas. They are quired to use a team approach for physicians working with non-physician providers such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants, to provide services such as outpatient primary care and basic laboratory services.
Gina Genenbacher, director of rural health for Blessing Physician Services, said that even though the Mount Sterling Clinic has only been open since Nov., they've proven to deliver quality care on a consistent basis.
"Couple that fact with the skilled and dedicated team delivering care at the Blessing Mt. Sterling Clinic and the result is national accreditation with Exemplary Provider status," Genenbacher said, "something the residents of Brown County and surrounding communities deserve from their healthcare provider."
Exemplary Provider-accredited status is granted to healthcare providers who demonstrate outstanding patient care practices and compliance to comprehensive quality standards as verified and validated by the Compliance Team.
