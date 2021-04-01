QUINCY — Beginning April 3, the COVID-19 hotline through Blessing will be reducing available hours.
In a statement released Wednesday, Blessing Health Systems said the hotline, started in March 2020, had been receiving 5-600 calls each weekend when it began. The numbers of calls has been slowly declining, staying in the single digits during the March 27 weekend.
Due to this change in demand, the hotline will continue to be available and staffed by registered nurses from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For calls on Saturdays and Sundays, callers will be informed to call back during the weekday hours, as well as options to make an appointment or to go to Blessing's walk-in clinic for more urgent issues.
The COVID-19 hotline number will remain the same, 217-277-3504.