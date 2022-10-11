QUINCY — Citing "national economic pressures" the Blessing Health System has eliminated about 150 jobs.
In a statement, Blessing said about 88 positions are vacant and will remain unfilled. For the remaining positions, staff were provided a severance package, offered a new position or reduction of their current full-time position.
Types of positions or departments affected were not provided.
The heath system it is experiencing rising business costs caused by inflation, and health care industry challenges that are "reducing reimbursement and changing patient demand for care."
"People's lives are affected," said Blessing President and CEO Maureen Kahn in a statement. "Healthcare providers nationwide are facing pressures and challenges the likes of which they have never experienced. Blessing has a commitment to Tri-States residents who rely upon us for their healthcare.
"We are meeting this challenge and upholding that commitment by becoming a leaner organization to increase our efficiency and effectiveness in delivering high quality care in these difficult times."
Kahn added Blessing is examining options for new services or current services in new ways that meet "changing patient demand for care and improve access and lower cost."
The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM, reported the reduction was announced in an email to employees Tuesday.
The Blessing Health System is the largest employer in Adams County with 2,914 employees locally and 3,498 system wide, according to the Great River Economic Development Foundation.
