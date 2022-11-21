QUINCY —For the fifth consecutive survey period, an independent national healthcare watchdog organization has given Blessing Hospital a grade of “A” for patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group, founded by 2,000 large employers and other purchasers of health care, assigns a letter grade of A through F every six months to approximately 2,900 general hospitals across the country. Grades are based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, infections and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

