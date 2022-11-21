QUINCY —For the fifth consecutive survey period, an independent national healthcare watchdog organization has given Blessing Hospital a grade of “A” for patient safety.
The Leapfrog Group, founded by 2,000 large employers and other purchasers of health care, assigns a letter grade of A through F every six months to approximately 2,900 general hospitals across the country. Grades are based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, infections and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
Typically, around one-third of hospitals surveyed receive a grade of "A." In addition to receiving the top grade for the fall 2022 survey, Blessing earned "A" grades during the spring 2022 survey, for both survey periods in 2021 and the fall survey period of 2020.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. The Blessing Hospital team should be extremely proud of its dedication and achievement.”
“Patient safety is personal to each Blessing Hospital caregiver,” said Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of the Blessing Health System. “These skilled and compassionate people are caring for fellow human beings. They are not only patients but loved ones – they are grandparents, parents, spouses, aunts and uncles and dear friends. Blessing caregivers keep a clear focus on patient safety for professional pride, and because they know that their commitment and focus is deserved by everyone who entrusts their care to Blessing Hospital.”
Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, chief quality and safety officer, Blessing Health, adds that perseverance of staff is required because healthcare providers are humans and humans are not perfect, and no process or procedure is foolproof.
“Patient safety is not a one-time accomplishment,” she said. “Blessing Hospital caregivers must re-earn their ‘A’ grade with each patient, each day. That makes earning a patient safety grade of “A” for two-and-a-half years running especially noteworthy.”
