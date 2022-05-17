QUINCY — Blessing Hospital has earned an "A" grade for patient safety from an independent national health care watchdog organization for the fourth consecutive review.
The Leapfrog Group, which was founded by 2,000 large employers and other purchasers of health care, assigns a letter grade of A through F every six months to 2,900 general hospitals across the country. Generally, one-third of hospitals receive an "A" grade.
“As health care systems continue to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the caregivers and leadership of Blessing Hospital for a sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ safety grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm."
Grades are based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, infections and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“Patient safety is not a one-time accomplishment,” said Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for Blessing Health System. “Blessing Hospital caregivers must re-earn their ‘A’ grade with each patient, each day.
“Healthcare providers are humans and humans are not perfect, and no process or procedure is foolproof. Yet patients deserve the highest level of safety possible and Blessing Hospital caregivers are committed to doing everything they can to deliver that level of care on every shift, every day."
