QUINCY — Blessing Hospital has earned a second consecutive top score for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group.
In the spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade report, Leapfrog Group awarded Blessing an "A" for achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The award is a national distinction that Blessing also received in the fall 2020 report.
Maureen Kahn, president and CEP of Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital said in a statement that safety is both the right and an expectation for every patient.
"We are pleased and proud to earn this important recognition from the prestigious Leapfrog Group," Kahn said, "but the trust of our patients and their loved ones in the quality and the safety of the care we provide is the recognition for which our caregivers work every day, around the clock."
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. It assigns a safety grade of A through F every six months to the more than 2,700 general hospitals across the country.
Grades are based on 27 different metrics of publicly-available hospital safety data. These criteria include preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. Blessing was among 33 percent of hospitals reviewed to receive the "A" score.
"An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of," Leah Binder said. Binder is president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.
Blessing Hospital’s full grade details and access to patient tips for staying safe in the hospital are available at hospitalsafetygrade.org.