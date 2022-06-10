QUINCY — Beginning Monday, Blessing Hospital visiting hours will start at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than current hours.
Visiting hours will run 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The main entrance at 11th and Spring streets will be open to accommodate the earlier start time.
Visitors must register online at blessinghealth.org/visitor or in person when visiting a patient or accompanying a patient to a hospital-based appointment.
