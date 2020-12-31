QUINCY — Blessing Physician Services will open a new drive-through health clinic Monday in the former Sears auto center at the Quincy Mall.
Blessing Express Clinic will see patients with upper respiratory issues and provide COVID-19 testing, replacing the Flu-Like Illness Screening Center at 28th and Chestnut. The Flu-Like Illness Screening Center closes at 2 p.m., Sunday.
“We created the Flu-Like Illness Screening Center as the pandemic hit the region to better separate people with potentially contagious respiratory conditions from people with other health care needs, for the physical safety and emotional and psychological comfort of all who needed care,” said Dr. Joseph Lane, medical director of Blessing Walk-In Clinic and Convenient Care.
Blessing Express Clinic will feature four drive-through lanes and three traditional examination rooms for care that cannot be delivered in a drive-through setting, or for the care of those who arrive at the clinic by public transportation, bicycle or on foot. Clinic hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Appointments will be needed to be seen at the clinic, beginning Monday, by calling 217-277-3504.