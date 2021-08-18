QUINCY — The new Blessing Surgery Center hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house on Wednesday to showcase the $21.6 million, nearly 36,000 square foot facility.
The new two-story building is on the campus of the hospital, sitting just to the east of the main building on North 11th Street.
“The building was originally envision around 15 years ago, maybe a bit more,” Blessing president and CEO Maureen Kahn said at the ribbon cutting. “We decided the surgery center would go where the college of nursing had a dormitory. We didn’t tell the college they would have to move their dorms at that time, but we knew that was going to have to happen anyway.”
Blessing’s surgeons and proceduralists that will be working in the new facility had a great deal of input to make the center as user-friendly as possible, for staff and patients.
Dr. Harsha V. Polavarapu is the medical director for the surgery center. He said the new building was intended to to provide ease of access for everyone, from drop-offs and pick-ups on the patient side to resources of the hospital proper being available to staff by way of a new sky bridge. He stressed that the surgery center isn’t simply the same as outpatient procedures in the hospital, just in different building.
“The main difference from a patient’s view is that they don’t have to go through the entire hospital, where it’s not that hard to get lost,” Polavarapu said. “There are a lot of things we changed in the flow for the patient, so the whole experience will be different for the patients.”
The new surgery center has three GI procedure rooms on the first floor and four operating rooms on the second floor, along with the associated preparation and recovery spaces.
Wednesday’s open house will be one of the last times people will be able to see the facility without being a patient. Blessing staff and administration are preparing for their inspection from the state for their final certification.
“After the public gets a chance to go through today, then we’ll start the deep-cleaning process to prepare for our final state inspection,” Kahn said.
One aspect the patients will likely not see is the sky bridge to the hospital’s main building. The connection is intended to be used by staff moving between the facilities and to move equipment and supplies. Patients would only be moved that way in the case of an emergency that requires the use of the full hospital resources. From the patient’s perspective, the surgery center is a truly separate facility.
Dr. Polavarapu said the surgery center will offer the community a new way to receive services they may need without the need to travel to another facility or community.
“It gives access to the state-of-the-art technology with our expert surgeons doing their great work,” he said. “We can provide high-quality care for our patients right in their own back yard. I think that’s the huge positive.
“I think this is a way for Blessing to invest back into the community,” Polavarapu added. “I see this center as being an asset for the community for many years to come.”
For more information on the new surgery center, please visit blessinghealth.org/surgerycenter.