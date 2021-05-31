QUINCY — Blessing Hospital in Quincy is inviting area cancer survivors to take part in a celebration parade between 2 and 3 p.m. on Friday.
Survivors are invited to decorate their vehicles and drive them to the Blessing Hospital parking lot at 11th and College in Quincy. National Cancer Survivors Day 2021 is Sunday.
Lori Wilkey, administrative director for Blessing’s surgical services and Cancer Center, said that COVID-19 continues to pose a higher risk for cancer survivors, even as cases decline in the area.
“The Survivor Parade is a way we can show our support and celebrate with all survivors safely,” Wilkey said.
While car decorations are encouraged, they are not required. Any cancer survivor and their loved ones are invited to attend. Darla the Pink Ambulance will join the parade, and prizes and gifts will be given out to participating cancer survivors.