QUINCY — U.S. News and World Report recognized Blessing Hospital as high-performing hospital in six categories, and ranked the facility as 26th overall in the state of Illinois.
For the 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers in 17 different procedures and conditions across the nation.
Blessing Hospital was recognized for their services in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, and colon cancer surgery, three categories for which they were also recognized in the 2020-21 report. In addition, this year’s expanded categories recognized the hospital in three newly added categories: stroke, heart attack and kidney failure.
Blessing Health System’s President and CEO Maureen Kahn said she’s proud of every member of the Blessing team and the care delivered to patients.
“Recognition on the national level is wonderful,” Kahn said, “but the best health outcomes and exceeding the expectations of patients and families are the goals on which we focus all of our attention. The recognition tells us that the Blessing team is doing exceptional work.”
Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, said this year’s report expanded to include new ratings for important services to help patients pick the right facility for their care.
“Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year,” Harder said. “The best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”