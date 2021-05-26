QUINCY — Blessing Health System is hosting a no-cost osteoporosis screening for men and women over the age of 50 that have not previously been diagnosed with the bone disease.

Screenings will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Blessing Health Center, 4800 Maine St. in Quincy. A reservation is required and can be scheduled at events.blessinghealth.org or by calling 877-411-2468.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both, causing bones to become weak. This can lead to broken bones as a result of fall or other mishap. The National Osteoporosis Foundation reports that about 54 million Americans have osteoporosis and low bone mass, placing them at increased risk for osteoporosis.

