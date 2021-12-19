QUINCY — Job seekers interested in positions with Blessing Health Systems will have an opportunity to get information and apply for available positions Tuesday at the Holiday Hiring Blitz job fair.
From 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Blessing will host the job fair at the Blessing Health Center, 4800 Maine St. in Quincy. Clinical and support positions are available, as well as jobs in patient registration, diagnostics, pharmacy, environmental services, and food and nutrition. The job fair will be held in the Health Center’s coffee shop area, with free coffee and cookies available to job seekers.
