QUINCY — Blessing Hospital installed a new magnetic resonance imaging unit on Tuesday morning, with a crane lifting the machine into the building.
The new unit, a 16,500 pound 3T MRI, doubles the strength of the unit currently being used by Blessing's imaging department. MRI strength is measured in teslas, a unit used to measure magnetic fields. Blessing currently uses a 1.5T MRI system.
The new unit will allow for faster and more detailed images for patients needing MRI services. The new machine will be used in addition to existing equipment to give medical providers more options when ordering services for patients.
Because of the size and weight of the MRI unit, the installers opened a hole in the west side of Blessing's building at Ninth and Broadway, then lifted the machine inside with a crane. Blessing expects installation and testing to be completed in July before being ready for patient use.
