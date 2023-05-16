Heavy metal

Crews used a crane Tuesday to install a new 3T MRI machine at Blessing Hospital's location at Ninth and Broadway in Quincy.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — Blessing Hospital installed a new magnetic resonance imaging unit on Tuesday morning, with a crane lifting the machine into the building.

The new unit, a 16,500 pound 3T MRI, doubles the strength of the unit currently being used by Blessing's imaging department. MRI strength is measured in teslas, a unit used to measure magnetic fields. Blessing currently uses a 1.5T MRI system.

